Death toll from Beirut port blast rises to 154, says Lebanon state news agency

Reuters
Reuters, Beirut,
  • Aug 07 2020, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 16:12 ist
Two huge explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut, wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Credit: AFP File Photo

The death toll from the Beirut port explosion has risen to 154, state news agency NNA cited Lebanon's health minister as saying on Friday.

Minister Hamad Hasan said one in five of the some 5,000 people injured in Tuesday's blast had required hospitalisation, and 120 were in critical condition, NNA reported. 

