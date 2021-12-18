Death toll from Philippines typhoon rises to 33

Death toll from Philippines typhoon rises to 33, dozens missing

The latest figures come after a disaster official in the central province of Negros Occidental confirmed 13 people had died, most by drowning

AFP
AFP, Manila,
  • Dec 18 2021, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 15:24 ist
In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers pull a rubber boat as they assist residents who were trapped in their homes after floodwaters caused by Typhoon Rai inundated their village in Negros Occidental, central Philippines. Credit: AP/PTI photo

At least 33 people were killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, official tallies showed Saturday, with dozens more missing after the storm ravaged the country.

The latest figures come after a disaster official in the central province of Negros Occidental confirmed 13 people had died, most by drowning, and that another 50 were missing in a flood-hit area. "We started urging people to evacuate as early as Wednesday but many were reluctant to leave," Salvador Mesa told AFP.

