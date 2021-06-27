Death toll in Florida building collapse climbs to five: Mayor

The death toll in the partial collapse of a high-rise apartment building in Florida has climbed by one to five, a local official said Saturday evening.

"Today our search and rescue teams found another body in the rubble and as well, our search has revealed some human remains," Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference.

With the identification of three previously recovered bodies, "it means that the unaccounted is now gone down to 156, confirmed deaths are now at a total of five," she said.