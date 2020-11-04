I was leading, then they magically disappeared: Trump

Donald Trump alleges 'surprise ballot dumps' in states where he was leading

Trump did not offer any evidence for his allegation of "ballot dumps"

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Nov 04 2020, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 22:00 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP

US President Donald Trump alleged on Wednesday that there had been "surprise ballot dumps" in states where he had been leading Democrat Joe Biden in the race for the White House.

"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled," Trump tweeted. "Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted."
 

Follow all the live updates of US presidential elections 2020 here

Trump did not offer any evidence for his allegation of "ballot dumps" and there have been no reports of any irregularities.

The leads in numerous states have shifted back-and-forth between the candidates as votes are counted.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
United States
US Presidential Elections 2020

What's Brewing

2020 should be the last time we vote like this

2020 should be the last time we vote like this

WhatsApp brings new tool to free up phone storage

WhatsApp brings new tool to free up phone storage

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

India loses Rs 13k cr a year due to illegal cigarettes

India loses Rs 13k cr a year due to illegal cigarettes

 