Donald Trump claims mask wearers infected by Covid-19 all the time

Mask wearers infected by Covid-19 all the time: Trump

Trump made the claim Thursday under questioning during an NBC News town hall event in Miami

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Oct 16 2020, 08:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 08:10 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP Photo

President Donald Trump says, without evidence, that people who wear face masks are getting infected with the coronavirus “all the time."

The President was asked about a large White House gathering Sept. 26 that is believed to be a source of coronavirus infections in many people who attended, including the president and first lady Melania Trump. Most guests didn't wear masks.

Trump says he's “good with masks” before claiming that “people with masks are catching it all the time.” Trump rarely wears a mask himself.

The director to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said wearing a mask is the best way to prevent infection, short of a vaccine that is still in development.

