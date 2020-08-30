Donald Trump to visit Kenosha in wake of racial unrest

Donald Trump to visit Kenosha in wake of racial unrest

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Aug 30 2020, 08:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 08:23 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters Photo

President Donald Trump will travel next week to the Midwestern city where African American Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in the back by a white policeman, sparking a nationwide wave of protest, the White House said Saturday.

Trump will meet police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday and "survey damage from recent riots" triggered by Blake's shooting last weekend, administration spokesman Judd Deere said.

Blake took at least half a dozen shots in the back in front of his small children as he tried to get into a car, in an incident that triggered an outpouring of anger over yet another shooting of a black man by white police.

Deere did not say if Trump would meet the family of Blake, who was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Protesters have taken to the streets nationwide this summer over the killing of black men by police, including George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

Trump has characterized the mostly-peaceful activists as vicious rioters as he presses a law and order message while fighting an uphill battle for re-election in November.

Donald Trump
Racism
Black Lives Matter
United States

