E3 2020 cancelled over coronavirus scare

E3 2020 has been cancelled in consideration of the looming threat of the coronavirus, the Entertainment Software Association has announced.

The announcement was made by the ESA on a post, citing the dangers of the coronavirus and the possible health and safety impact on visitors and exhibitors.

"After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles. Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today", the statement reads.

The ESA has said that it will work with exhibitors and attendees directly to ensure a full refund is provided to them.

News of the cancellation was first reported by game publisher Devolver Digital, which, in a tweet said: "Cancel your E3 flights and hotels, y'all".

Cancel your E3 flights and hotels, y’all. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 11, 2020

The rumour spread from there, reaching multiple industry veterans like Jason Schreier from Kotaku, who corroborated it, stating that an announcement was imminent.

The ESA has said that it is exploring options to showcase industry announcements online in June 2020 and it aims to bring E3 2021 as a "reimagined" event.