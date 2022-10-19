EU readies new Iran sanctions for drones to Russia, used in Ukraine strikes

EU prepares to sanction Iran for drone supply to Russia

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Oct 19 2022, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 16:52 ist
A view of a drone during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran. Credit: Reuters Photo

The EU is working towards fresh sanctions on Iran after collecting "sufficient evidence" it is supplying Russia with deadly drones for use in Ukraine, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Read | Iran promises to send more drones and missiles to Russia, defying West

"Now that we have gathered our own sufficient evidence work is ongoing in the (European) Council in view of a clear, swift and firm EU response," said Nabila Massrali, spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

