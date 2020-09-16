European Union will propose 55% cut in emissions by 2030: Von der Leyen

The European Commission will propose cutting emissions in Europe by 55 per cent by 2030 in response to the climate emergency, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"I recognise that this increase from 40 to 55 (per cent) is too much for some, and not enough for others," Commission president Von der Leyen said, in her annual State of Union speech.

"For us, the 2030 target is ambitious, achievable, and beneficial for Europe" she added.