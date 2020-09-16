EU to propose 55% emission cut for Europe by 2030

European Union will propose 55% cut in emissions by 2030: Von der Leyen

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Sep 16 2020, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 16:52 ist
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen. Credit: AFP Photo

The European Commission will propose cutting emissions in Europe by 55 per cent by 2030 in response to the climate emergency, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"I recognise that this increase from 40 to 55 (per cent) is too much for some, and not enough for others," Commission president Von der Leyen said, in her annual State of Union speech.

Also Read: Global net zero emissions goal would require $1-2 trillion investment a year, says study

"For us, the 2030 target is ambitious, achievable, and beneficial for Europe" she added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

EU
Ursula von der Leyen
emissions

What's Brewing

T-rex skeleton could fetch up to $8 mn at NY auction

T-rex skeleton could fetch up to $8 mn at NY auction

'Fish exposed to noise pollution likely to die early'

'Fish exposed to noise pollution likely to die early'

Super Mario, Trump's buddy: The era of Shinzo Abe

Super Mario, Trump's buddy: The era of Shinzo Abe

351 sea turtles die on US coast where sea lions died

351 sea turtles die on US coast where sea lions died

World's oldest animal sperm found in Myanmar amber

World's oldest animal sperm found in Myanmar amber

The Lead: Parliament Session in the midst of Covid-19

The Lead: Parliament Session in the midst of Covid-19

 