Facebook rejects Biden's Covid-19 misinformation criticism

Facebook on Friday rejected criticism by US President Joe Biden that social media misinformation is killing people, saying its efforts to get facts out are actually saving lives.
"We will not be distracted by accusations which aren't supported by the facts," Facebook said of Biden's barb.
More than two billion people have viewed authoritative information about Covid-19 and vaccines on Facebook, which is more than any other place on the internet, according to the leading social network.
