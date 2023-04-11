Four cops killed by militants in Pak's Balochistan

Four cops killed by militants in Pakistan's Balochistan

Militants identified by police as being from the Pakistan Taliban opened fire on a pre-dawn patrol in Kuchlak

AFP
AFP, Quetta,
  • Apr 11 2023, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 14:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four policemen were killed Tuesday in a gunbattle with militants in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, police said, hours after four people died in a bomb blast in the region's capital.

Militants identified by police as being from the Pakistan Taliban opened fire on a pre-dawn patrol in Kuchlak, officials said, and were still on the run.

"Militants opened fire on a police team from a compound killing four policemen," senior local police official Muhammad Zohaib told AFP.

"One terrorist was also killed during the exchange of fire, while the remainder escaped."

Counter-terrorism department official Aitzaz Goraya said the militants were from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which is separate from Afghanistan's Taliban but shares a similar ideology.

Also Read | Those blaming India on minority issues have no clue about ground realities: FM Sitharaman

On Monday four people were killed -- two police and two civilians -- by a motorcycle bomb in a busy market of Balochistan's capital, Quetta.

That attack was claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army.

Pakistan has been battling a years-long insurgency by militants in Balochistan who are demanding a bigger share of the province's wealth, as well as attacks by the Pakistan Taliban.

Tensions in the province, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, have been stoked by a flood of Chinese investment under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative that locals say has not benefited them.

China is investing in the area under a $54 billion project known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, upgrading infrastructure, power and transport links between its far-western Xinjiang region and Pakistan's Gwadar port.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
Balochistan
Taliban
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Salman's film trailer gets trolled for 'cringe' scenes

Salman's film trailer gets trolled for 'cringe' scenes

Punching Pooh, the unofficial air force badge in Taiwan

Punching Pooh, the unofficial air force badge in Taiwan

Does life extension research have any ethical value?

Does life extension research have any ethical value?

Bitcoin hits $30k mark for first time since June 2022

Bitcoin hits $30k mark for first time since June 2022

Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI similar to GPT

Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI similar to GPT

 