France reports record 499 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Apr 01 2020, 08:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 08:56 ist
The French death toll includes only those who died in hospital and not those who died at home or in old people's homes. (Credit: AFP Photo)

France on Tuesday reported its highest daily number of deaths from COVID-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began, saying 499 more people had died in hospital to bring the toll to 3,523.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

There are now 22,757 people hospitalised in France with COVID-19, with 5,565 of them in intensive care, health official Jerome Salomon told reporters in his daily update.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The French death toll includes only those who died in hospital and not those who died at home or in old people's homes.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

