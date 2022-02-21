France sees 'diplomatic hope' to resolve Ukraine crisis

France sees 'diplomatic hope' to resolve Ukraine crisis

Paris proposed a summit between US President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin

  Feb 21 2022
France said Monday it sees a chance to resolve the crisis between Russia and Ukraine over Moscow's troop build-up after Paris proposed a summit between US President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

"There is a diplomatic hope that was revived by the president" with the summit proposal, France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune told LCI TV, referring to Macron.

"If there is still a chance to avoid war, to avoid a confrontation and build a political and diplomatic solution, then we need to take it."

