France warns Russia of 'massive' consequences if Ukraine attacked

France on Wednesday warned Moscow it would face "strategic and massive consequences" if Russia attacked Ukraine, as concern grows over a new troop build-up on the border.
"Strong messages were sent to Russia that a new attack on the territorial integrity of Ukraine would have strategic and massive consequences," the foreign ministry said in a statement following telephone talks this week between the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, the UK and United States.
