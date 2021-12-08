France warns Russia of 'massive' consequences if Ukraine attacked

France warns Russia of consequences if Ukraine attacked

France on Wednesday warned Moscow it would face "strategic and massive consequences" if Russia attacked Ukraine, as concern grows over a new troop build-up on the border.

"Strong messages were sent to Russia that a new attack on the territorial integrity of Ukraine would have strategic and massive consequences," the foreign ministry said in a statement following telephone talks this week between the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, the UK and United States.

