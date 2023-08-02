French plane carrying 262 evacuees from Niger lands in Paris

French plane carrying Niger evacuees lands in Paris

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Tuesday that 262 people were onboard the aircraft.

Italian nationals and other European and American citizens, who have been evacuated from Niger, days after a junta seized power in the west African country, arrive at Ciampino Airport, near Rome, Italy, August 2, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

The first plane carrying French nationals and citizens of other European countries evacuated from Niger landed in Paris on Wednesday, according to Reuters journalists at the airport.

The flight, which France chartered, left Niger on Tuesday evening to evacuate French and European nationals who wanted to leave the country, where a military junta overthrew Niger's democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

Also read | Niger junta says toppled government authorised French strikes

Evacuations will continue on Wednesday, with French nationals advised to go to the international airport in Niamey, Niger's capital, according to the French foreign ministry website.

