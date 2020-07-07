Indian-American activist in US launches group to oppose China's aggression against neighbours

A prominent Indian-American activist in the US has formed a group to oppose China's aggression in the form of "border disputes and encroachment" against its neighbours.

Several members of the Indian-American community here have joined the "Oppose China Imperialism Group-23" (OCIG-23).

Jaipur Foot USA Chairman Prem Bhandari, who launched the group on July 4, said that it aims to bring other nations together with which China has border disputes and those that oppose its aggressive tactics.

He said China indulges in “border dispute and encroachment” with its neighbours and now is the time for nations and communities to join forces against this aggression.

Bhandari said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India will give a befitting reply to China.

The troops of India and China are locked in an eight-week standoff in several areas in eastern Ladakh including Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley and Gogra Hot Spring. The situation deteriorated last month following the Galwan Valley clashes that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead as the two sides significantly bolstered their deployments in most areas along the Line of Actual Control.

The Chinese military on Monday began withdrawing troops from the Galwan Valley and Gogra Hot Spring after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held lengthy talks on Sunday.

Bhandari pointed out that US President Donald Trump has also lashed out against China for allegedly trying to cover up the Covid-19 pandemic that originated in its Wuhan city.

He said that he is planning to bring together diplomats from various nations - from Australia to India - on the common unifying platform of OCIG-23 against China.

He also plans to organise a protest against China near the UN under the banner of OCIG-23.

Last week, a large number of Indian-Americans demonstrated against China, gathering at the iconic Times Square, demanding economic boycott and diplomatic isolation of Beijing.

Bhandari was among the organisers of the protest titled ‘Boycott China’ in which some members of the Tibetan and Taiwanese community also participated.