Indian-origin Nand Mulchandani appointed first-ever CTO of US Central Intelligence Agency

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has appointed Indian-origin Nand Mulchandani as their first-ever Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

"With more than 25 years of experience, Mr. Mulchandani will ensure the Agency is leveraging cutting-edge innovations to further CIA's mission," read the organisation's Twitter post, announcing the decision.

“Since my confirmation, I have prioritised focusing on technology and the new CTO position is a very important part of that effort. I am delighted Nand has joined our team and will bring his extensive experience to this crucial new role,” CIA Director William J Burns said in a statement.

Mulchandani has over 25 years of experience working in Silicon Valley as well as the Department of Defense (DoD). He also co-founded and was CEO of several successful startups such as Oblix, Determina, OpenDNS, and ScaleXtreme, the CIA said in a statement.

“I am honoured to join CIA in this role and look forward to working with the Agency’s incredible team of technologists and domain experts who already deliver world-class intelligence and capabilities to help build a comprehensive technology strategy that delivers exciting capabilities working closely with industry and partners,” Mulchandani said.

