International Solar Alliance amends framework agreement to enable UN member states to join grouping

An amendment to the framework agreement on the establishment of the International Solar Alliance came into force earlier this month that will enable member states of the UN to join the grouping, including those beyond the tropics, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

​The ISA was launched jointly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then President of France Francois Hollande during COP21 in Paris in November 2015.

It aims to contribute to the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement through rapid and massive deployment of solar energy.

Till date, a total of 87 countries have signed the framework agreement of the ISA, and 67 of them have deposited their instruments of ratification.

​For achieving the universalisation of the membership of the ISA beyond the tropics, the first General Assembly of the alliance, held on October 3, 2018, had adopted the amendment to the framework agreement on its establishment to expand the scope of membership to all member states of the United Nations.

"​After the necessary ratifications/approvals/acceptances were obtained from the requisite number of ISA member countries as mandated by the framework agreement of the ISA, the said amendment has entered into force on July 15, 2020," the ministry said in a statement.

"The coming into force of the amendment of the ISA Framework Agreement will now allow all the Member States of the United Nations to join the International Solar Alliance, including those beyond the Tropics," it said.

​The ISA aims to bring together countries to provide a collective response to the main common obstacles to the massive deployment of solar energy in terms of technology, finance and capacity.

The objective of the ISA is to mobilise member countries, seek commitments from international organisations and mobilise private sector to support rural and decentralised applications, access to affordable finance, island and village solar mini-grids, rooftop installations, and solar e-mobility technologies. PTI PR PR DIV DIV