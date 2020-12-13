Iran fights fire in southwest after oil pipeline spill

Iran fights fire in southwest after oil pipeline spill

An official said the oil had spilled down a hard-to-access valley, which firefighting equipment could not reach

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Dec 13 2020, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 22:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Firefighters were working to put out a blaze after a pipeline carrying crude oil to Iran's second-largest refinery ruptured and burst into flames on Sunday, Iranian news agencies reported.

"The fire has not been contained but is under control. Its smoke is irritating, but it is not enough to injure anyone, and flames have not reached people's homes," Khosro Kiani, an emergency official in southwestern Iran, where the blaze occurred, told the semi-official news agency Tasnim.

The oil ministry's news agency SHANA said repair teams had shut off the Maroun pipeline, which feeds the Isfahan refinery, Iran's second-largest with a capacity of about 375,000 barrels per day.

Iran's ageing oil infrastructure has been long in need of rehabilitation, as refurbishment plans have been delayed by Western sanctions and local bureaucracy, analysts say.

There have been several earlier instances of spillage from the pipeline that have adversely affected the region's agriculture and fishing, the state news agency IRNA reported.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Iran
Oil
Fire

What's Brewing

Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers

Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

'Drastic rise in obesity in kids under 5 in 20 states'

'Drastic rise in obesity in kids under 5 in 20 states'

Do you want to build a monolith?

Do you want to build a monolith?

 