Iran praises Palestinians' 'historic victory' after ceasefire

Iran's foreign ministry on Friday praised Palestinians' "historic victory" and reaffirmed Tehran's support after a ceasefire between Israel and armed groups in Gaza took effect.

"Congratulations to our Palestinian sisters and brothers for the historic victory. Your resistance forced the aggressor to retreat," spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Twitter, in Iran's first official reaction to the truce.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement that controls the Gaza Strip, and other armed groups in the enclave appeared to be holding Friday, after 11 days of fighting.

"Referendum will be held. Till then, PROUD to support your just resistance," Khatibzadeh added.

Iranian officials have previously said that a referendum with the participation of "Muslim, Christian and Jewish residents of Palestine as well as Palestinian refugees" on a system of government would constitute a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed 243 Palestinians, including 66 children, as well as fighters, since May 10, Gaza's health ministry says.

Rockets fired into Israel from Gaza have claimed 12 lives in the Jewish state, including one child, a teenager and an Israeli soldier, with one Indian and two Thai nationals among those killed, Israeli authorities say.

The Islamic republic does not recognise Israel, and supporting the Palestinian cause has been a pillar of Iran's foreign policy since the country's 1979 revolution.