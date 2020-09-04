Iran says reissue of Mohammed cartoons is 'provocation'

Iran says reissue of Prophet Mohammed cartoons is 'provocation'

AFP
AFP, Tehran,
  • Sep 04 2020, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2020, 16:28 ist
The front page of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo is seen at a newspapers kiosk in Paris on the opening day of the trial of the January 2015 Paris attacks against Charlie Hebdo satirical weekly. Credit: Reuters

Iran has condemned as a "provocation" French magazine Charlie Hebdo's republication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed to mark the opening of the trial into a 2015 attack on its offices by Islamist extremists.

In a statement issued late Thursday, the foreign ministry said the reissue of the cartoons, first published by a Danish newspaper in 2005, was an "insult" to more than one billion Muslims around the world.

"The offensive act by the French publication... is a provocation," the ministry said.

"Any insult or disrespect towards Islam's holy prophet... or the other prophets of God (the Jewish and Christian figures also recognised by Muslims)... is absolutely unacceptable," it added.

It called for freedom of expression to be used in a constructive manner to forge "greater understanding between religions".

Twelve people, including some of France's most celebrated cartoonists, were killed on January 7, 2015, when brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi went on a gun rampage at the magazine's Paris offices.

The perpetrators were killed in the wake of the massacre but 14 alleged accomplices in the attacks, which also targeted a Jewish supermarket, went on trial in Paris on Wednesday.

Despite its outrage at the cartoons, Iran condemned the deadly attack on the paper's offices.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Iran
France
Newspaper
Cartoon

What's Brewing

Climate change led to Indus Valley Civilisation's fall?

Climate change led to Indus Valley Civilisation's fall?

Village offers window into rising Covid-19 caseload

Village offers window into rising Covid-19 caseload

What is best way to share out future Covid-19 vaccine?

What is best way to share out future Covid-19 vaccine?

Microsoft brings deepfakes detector to curb fake news

Microsoft brings deepfakes detector to curb fake news

Namma Metro trains won’t stop at overcrowded stations

Namma Metro trains won’t stop at overcrowded stations

 