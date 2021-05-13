Israel-Palestine Conflict Live: UNSC to meet on escalation of violence on May 14; Netanyahu vows to up attack on Hamas

Hamas unleashed a fresh barrage of deadly rocket fire towards Israel Wednesday in retaliation for the levelling of a 14-story building in Gaza by Israel, which ruled out an imminent ceasefire. Hamas said the volley of 130 rockets, which killed a six-year-old boy in southern Israel and set off air raid warnings up to Tel Aviv, was a response to the destruction of Gaza City's Al-Farouk tower. The Israeli military says militants have fired well over 1,000 rockets in just three days. That is nearly a quarter of the number fired during the entire 2014 war. Stay tuned for updates.
Senator Marco Rubio and 43 Republican Senators send letter to Joe Biden on Israel-Palestine
"In light of recent attacks by Hamas against Israel, US should...under no circumstances, provide sanctions relief to Iran," reads the letter.
UN Security Council to hold new meeting on Israel-Palestinian clashes on May 14
Tunisia, Norway and China have requested another emergency UN Security Council meeting be scheduled Friday on the worsening hostilities between Israel and Palestinians, despite ongoing US resistance for the body to take a role in the conflict.
The session would be public and would include participation by Israel and the Palestinians, diplomats told AFP Wednesday.
The Council has already held two closed-door videoconferences since Monday, with the United States -- a close Israel ally -- opposing adoption of a joint declaration, which it said would not "help de-escalate" the situation.
Scores of protesters gather at Times Square in protest against violence in Israel and Palestine
Pro-Palestine ultra-Orthodox Jews counter-protest a pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
Fire billows from Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas
Around 1,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza into Israeli cities since hostilities escalated between Hamas militants and Israel earlier in the week, Israel's army said on Thursday. Credit: AFP Photo
Israel steps up Gaza offensive, kills senior Hamas figures
While United Nations and Egyptian officials have said that cease-fire efforts are underway, there were no signs of progress. Israeli television's Channel 12 reported late Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Security Cabinet authorised a widening of the offensive.
Hamas, claiming to be defending Jerusalem, launched a barrage of rockets at the city late Monday, setting off days of fighting.
Explained | What is Hamas? What's their role in Palestine?
Over the past few days of escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine, Hamas, a militant organisation, has come to the limelight once again. They claim to have launched several rocket attacks on Israel as retaliation for incidents in East Jerusalem and offensive action from Israeli Defence Forces.
Blinken urges 'need to end rocket attacks' in call with Abbas
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday he spoke with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, urging an end to rocket attacks amid escalating tensions with Israel.
"I spoke with President Abbas about the ongoing situation in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza," the US top diplomat posted on Twitter. "I expressed condolences for the loss of life. I emphasized the need to end rocket attacks and deescalate tensions."
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces in the city centre of the West Bank town of Hebron. Credit: AFP Photo
The most intense hostilities in seven years between Israel and Gaza's armed groups were triggered by weekend unrest at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, which is sacred to both Muslims and Jews.
