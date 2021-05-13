Israel-Palestine Conflict Live: UNSC to meet on escalation of violence on May 14; Netanyahu vows to up attack on Hamas

Hamas unleashed a fresh barrage of deadly rocket fire towards Israel Wednesday in retaliation for the levelling of a 14-story building in Gaza by Israel, which ruled out an imminent ceasefire. Hamas said the volley of 130 rockets, which killed a six-year-old boy in southern Israel and set off air raid warnings up to Tel Aviv, was a response to the destruction of Gaza City's Al-Farouk tower. The Israeli military says militants have fired well over 1,000 rockets in just three days. That is nearly a quarter of the number fired during the entire 2014 war. Stay tuned for updates.