Won't bar Chinese firms from telecom network: Japan

Japan not joining US plan to exclude Chinese firms from telecom networks

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 16 2020, 13:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 14:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Japan informed the United States that Tokyo, at the moment, won't participate in Washington's plan to exclude Chinese firms from telecommunications networks, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday, citing several sources.

Japan will take its own steps to respond in case there are worries over security issue, while Tokyo will cooperate with the United States, the paper said.

The US State Department published in August an update of a plan called the "Clean Network" calling for telecom companies, cloud service providers, and mobile apps of Chinese origin to be kept out of the United States.

Washington is pressing allies to bar Huawei from next-generation 5G networks on security grounds.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mentioned the clean network plan when he met Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo earlier this month, the Yomiuri said.

Japan told the United States that Tokyo can't join the framework which excludes a specific nation but will reconsider if there is any change to the current US plan, according to the report.

Japan
China
USA
Telecom

