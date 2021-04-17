Japan PM Yoshihide Suga determined to hold 'safe and secure' Olympic Games

Japan PM determined to hold 'safe and secure' Olympics

"Japan is listening to and learning from the WHO and experts," Suga said

US President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga take part in a joint press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Credit: AFP photo

Japan's prime minister told US President Joe Biden Friday that the Asian nation would do everything in its power to contain Covid-19 infections and hold a "safe and secure" Olympic Games this year.

"Japan is listening to and learning from WHO (World Health Organization) and experts" and the country is doing its "utmost" to prepare for the Tokyo Games, Yoshihide Suga said at a joint press conference with Biden at the White House.

"They are doing everything possible to contain infection and to realise safe and secure games from scientific and objective perspectives," Suga said.

"I expressed my determination to realise the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as a symbol of global unity this summer, and President Biden once again expressed his support," the prime minister added.

After being postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Games are due to open in July.

But uncertainty about their viability has grown amid rising virus cases, and Suga's pledge of safety comes as the coronavirus crisis has complicated preparations.

Organisers said Friday that they scrapped another leg of Japan's Olympic torch relay -- the third leg to be affected by a surge in infections -- and that a BMX Freestyle test event scheduled for April 24 and 25 would now be postponed.

