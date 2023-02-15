China violation of airspace unacceptable: Japan

Japan told China violation of airspace by balloons is unacceptable

Japan's government is considering relaxing requirements on the use of weapons to defend against intrusions into its airspace

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Feb 15 2023, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 15:50 ist
The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina. Credit: Reuters Photo

Japan told China that violations of its airspace by uncrewed surveillance balloons were absolutely unacceptable, a spokesman for the government said on Wednesday.

Japan's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that it "strongly suspects" Chinese surveillance balloons had entered Japanese territory at least three times since 2019.

"As a result of further investigation of specific balloon-shaped flying objects that were confirmed in Japan's airspace in the past, it is strongly suspected that they were unmanned surveillance balloons from China," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

Japan's government is considering relaxing requirements on the use of weapons to defend against intrusions into its airspace, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

Attention to past intrusions of Japan's airspace has heightened since the United States shot down a Chinese balloon this month and briefed officials from 40 nations about the object.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Japan
World news
China

What's Brewing

Camilla to be coronated without Kohinoor diamond

Camilla to be coronated without Kohinoor diamond

Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K

Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K

N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says

N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says

May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel

May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

 