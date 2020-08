Japan's consumer confidence index fell slightly in August, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, dropping for the first time in four months as the coronavirus crisis continues to cloud the outlook for the world's third-largest economy.

The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, shrank to 29.3 in August from 29.5 in July. In April, the index sank to a record low 21.6. A reading below 50 suggests pessimism.