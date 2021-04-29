'US Covid fight one of greatest logistical achievement'

Joe Biden hails US Covid-19 fight as one of 'greatest logistical achievements'

The 78-year-old Biden noted that senior deaths from Covid-19 have plunged some 80% since January

AFP
AFP,
  • Apr 29 2021, 09:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 11:00 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden told Americans Wednesday in his first speech to Congress that the nation has pulled off a massive logistical success with its battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Because of you, the American people, our progress these past 100 days against one of the worst pandemics in history is one of the greatest logistical achievements our country has ever seen," the president said in an address to a joint session of Congress.

Read | Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to US Congress

The 78-year-old Biden noted that senior deaths from Covid-19 have plunged some 80 percent since January, more than half of all US adults have received at least one vaccine dose, and that first responders considered the vaccine as "a dose of hope."

