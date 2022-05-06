Joe Biden to discuss North Korea on Asia trip

Joe Biden to discuss North Korea on Asia trip

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • May 06 2022, 07:19 ist
  • updated: May 06 2022, 07:19 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden will discuss North Korea's nuclear and missile programs with his counterparts in South Korea and Japan during a trip to those two countries later this month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

Psaki said Biden will also discuss holding Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine during the trip, which will also include talks in Tokyo with the leaders of the Quad grouping of nations, the United States, Australia, Japan and India.

Joe Biden
North Korea
White House
World Politics

