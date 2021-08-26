'Kabul airport blast kills at least 13, including children'

'Kabul airport blast kills at least 13, including kids'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 26 2021, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 20:07 ist
Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. Credit: AFP Photo/Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

An explosion outside Kabul airport killed at least 13 people, including children, and wounded many Taliban guards, a Taliban official told Reuters.

More to follow...

Kabul
Afghanistan
Taliban
World news

