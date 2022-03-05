Kremlin says 'harsh' fake news law needed due to 'information war'

Fake news law needed due to 'information war': Kremlin

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Mar 05 2022, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 16:38 ist
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Kremlin on Saturday defended new legislation that could see people jailed for up to 15 years for publishing "fake news" about the Russian military, saying the country was facing "an information war".

"The law was necessary and needed urgently because of the unprecedented -- not even campaign -- but information war that has been unleashed against our country," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, underscoring that a "harsh" law was required under the circumstances.

World news
Russia
Fake News
Kremlin
Ukraine

