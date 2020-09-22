Starmer accuses UK govt of losing control of Covid-19

Labour leader Keir Starmer accuses UK government of losing control of coronavirus

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 22 2020, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 15:32 ist
Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer wears a face covering due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: AFP

British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer accused the government on Tuesday of having lost control of the coronavirus crisis, saying "there should be nothing inevitable about a second lockdown".

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson readies new restrictions to come into force to tackle an increase in Covid-19 cases, Starmer used a speech to his party's conference to say while Labour would be constructive and needed the Conservative government to succeed, he also criticised the testing system.

"But instead of getting a grip, the government has lost control. Our testing system collapsed just when we needed it most," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Boris Johnson
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Britain

What's Brewing

Does wearing glasses protect you from coronavirus?

Does wearing glasses protect you from coronavirus?

Why TikTok’s algorithm can’t be trusted

Why TikTok’s algorithm can’t be trusted

Don’t give up on recycling plastic just yet

Don’t give up on recycling plastic just yet

NASA images show stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana

NASA images show stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana

Australia attempts to rescue stranded pilot whales

Australia attempts to rescue stranded pilot whales

 