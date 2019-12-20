Lebanon's new PM Diab vows to form government quickly

Reuters
Reuters, Beirut,
  • Dec 20 2019, 11:53am ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2019, 11:53am ist
Hassan Diab. (Reuters file photo)

Lebanon's newly-named prime minister vowed on Thursday to form a government quickly that works to pull the country out of economic crisis and reassures people who have protested against the political class for two months.

Hassan Diab, a little-known academic and former education minister, was designated premier on Thursday with backing from Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies.

"All our efforts must now focus on stopping the collapse and restoring confidence," he said from the presidential palace. 

Lebanon
