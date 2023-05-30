Malaysia anti-graft agency says 1MDB fugitive Jho Low in Macau

1MDB fugitive Jho Low in Macau, says Malaysia

This is a developing story

Reuters
Reuters, Kuala Lumpur,
  • May 30 2023, 15:22 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 15:22 ist
Jho Low. Credit: Twitter/@jho_low

Fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low, wanted for his key role in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, is believed to be hiding in Macau, Malaysia's anti-graft agency told Reuters, confirming an earlier report by Al Jazeera.

Macau
Malaysia
World news

