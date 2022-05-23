Malaysia cabinet agrees to abolish wheat import permits

Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri said on Monday his cabinet had agreed to abolish the approved permit requirement for importing wheat and the country would halt exports of 3.6 million chickens a month from June until production and prices stabilise.
Malaysia last week scrapped the approved permits for importing round cabbage, old coconuts, chicken and milk in a bid to secure food supplies and curtail rising prices.
