Malaysia cabinet agrees to abolish wheat import permits

Malaysia last week scrapped the approved permits for importing round cabbage, old coconuts, chicken and milk

Reuters
Reuters, Kuala Lumpur,
  • May 23 2022, 15:42 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 15:51 ist
Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri said on Monday his cabinet had agreed to abolish the approved permit requirement for importing wheat and the country would halt exports of 3.6 million chickens a month from June until production and prices stabilise.

Malaysia last week scrapped the approved permits for importing round cabbage, old coconuts, chicken and milk in a bid to secure food supplies and curtail rising prices.

