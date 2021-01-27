Mali says joint military operation with France has killed 100 jihadists

Mali-France military operation kills 100 jihadists

Reuters
Reuters, Bamako,
  • Jan 27 2021, 08:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 08:43 ist
Represenative image. Credit: iStock.

Malian and French forces killed around 100 jihadists and took another 20 captives in a joint operation this January in central Mali, the West African nation's army said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said the campaign lasted from Jan. 2 to Jan. 20 and targeted areas bordering Burkina Faso, where militant groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State control large tracts of the remote desert and regularly carry out raids on the army and civilians.

"The purpose of this operation was to force the enemy out of its areas of refuge," the army said.

France has more than 5,100 military personnel based in the West African Sahel region to help counter the militants, an involvement that is facing increased opposition at home and from some quarters in Mali.

France
Mali
Jihadist

