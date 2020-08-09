Will Trump lose the 2020 election? Lichtman predicts so

Meet professor Allan Lichtman who has correctly predicted every US election since 1984

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 09 2020, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 15:54 ist
Allan Lichtman. Credit: Wikipedia

The French astrologer Nostradamus made a host of predictions during his lifetime, apparently including the end of the world. Paul the Octopus predicted the results of the matches during the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Some predictions are made based on data evaluation and analysis as well. And not necessarily all predictions are going to come true. But what if one predicts correctly, not once or twice, but repeatedly? History professor Allan Lichtman has done exactly that.

He has correctly predicted the winner of every Presidential election since 1984. How? By using his "13 keys" system. In 1981, he created 'The Keys to the White House' model or popularly called '13 keys' along with Russian seismologist Vladimir Keilis-Borok  And his model has never been wrong, not even in 2000 when he said Albert Arnold Gore Junior, or popularly known as Al Gore would win the election against George W. Bush. Gore did win the popular vote, didn't he?

Now, Lichtman and his model are ready to predict the outcome of US Presidential Elections 2020. What is the prediction?

Lichtman bases his prediction on a model of "13 keys" or questions that can be answered as either true or false for any given election.  If the majority answers are true, that means the President is going to retain White House. And if the answers are mostly false, the President needs to find a new house.

The "13 keys" are: Midterm Gains, No contest during nominations, Incumbent President seeking re-elections, No third party contesting the elections, Strong short term economy,  Strong long term economy, Major policy change, Scandals, Foreign/military failure, Foreign/military success, No social unrest, Charisma of the President, Charisma of the challenger.

Guess what? False edged out true 7-6, and so he predicts, based on his model that Donald Trump will lose the White House.

"The secret is keeping your eye on the big picture of incumbent strength and performance. And don't pay any attention to the polls, the pundits, the day-to-day ups and downs of the campaign. And that's what the keys gauge. The big picture," Lichtman explained in an interview with CNN.

Earlier, he used to predict only the winner of popular votes. But after the 2000 US elections, he upgraded his model and started predicting the winners. Will his prediction come true this time? Lichtman is hopeful. After all, his streak of accuracy is 36 years old.

