Minorities in India being targeted by extremist groups, alleges Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan on Monday sought to take advantage of the hate speeches delivered at an event held in Haridwar last month to renew its campaign against India.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to use the hate speeches delivered at the ‘Dharm Sansad’ held at Haridwar from December 17 to 19 to continue Pakistan’s tirade against India. He criticised the Narendra Modi government in New Delhi for its silence over the calls made from the podium during the event for “genocide of minorities” in India.

“The continuing silence of Modi govt (Government) on the call at an extremist Hindutva summit in Dec (December) for genocide of minorities in India, especially the 200 mn (million) Muslim community, begs the question whether the BJP govt (Government) supports this call,” he posted on Twitter.

“It is high time international community took note & (and) acted,” added Khan.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan also criticised the “extremist ideology” of the ruling BJP in India. He alleged that all religious minorities had been “targeted with impunity by the Hindutva groups” in India. “The extremist agenda of the Modi govt (Government) a real and present threat to peace in our region,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

New Delhi has not yet officially reacted to the tweets by the Prime Minister of the neighbouring country.

Khan has been targeting Modi and his government in New Delhi as well as the BJP and its mentor, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), not only on Twitter, but also in his speeches in the international forums, mostly on the issue of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, but sometimes also on alleged targeting of the minorities elsewhere in India.

New Delhi has also been turning the table on Khan Government, calling it out for atrocities on minorities in Pakistan.

