Musk says buying Twitter to 'help humanity'

Musk says buying Twitter to enable 'healthy' debate of ideas, 'help humanity'

AFP, New York,
  Oct 27 2022, 19:52 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters photo

Elon Musk said Thursday he is acquiring Twitter to enable "healthy" debate on a wide range of ideas and counter a trend in which social media splinters into partisan "echo chambers."

The billionaire entrepreneur pursued the deal "because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence," Musk tweeted on the eve of a court-imposed deadline to finalise the $44 billion acquisition.

 

