Myanmar junta replaces central bank head in reshuffle

Myanmar junta replaces central bank head in reshuffle

Myanmar has been in crisis since the widely-condemned February 2021 coup

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 19 2022, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 21:39 ist
Protester holding up a poster featuring Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in front of the Central Bank of Myanmar. Credit: AFP Photo

The head of Myanmar's central bank was replaced on Friday as part of a surprise reshuffle by the military junta which seized power in a coup last year, state media reported.

Deputy Governor Than Than Swe, who was hospitalised after being shot by unidentified attackers at her home earlier this year, will now head the bank, replacing Than Nyein.

Also Read | UN Myanmar envoy begins talks with junta officials

No reason was given for the change and a junta spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the widely-condemned February 2021 coup, with the military battling ethnic armed groups and civilian protesters for control across the country.

Several regional security heads were also replaced as part of the reshuffle, which also included a handful of cabinet portfolios, including the immigration minister, state media reported.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Myanmar
World news
Coup

What's Brewing

Court orders Ola to pay Rs 95K to man for overcharging

Court orders Ola to pay Rs 95K to man for overcharging

Rich nations gobble up fuel, poor ones stuck in unrest

Rich nations gobble up fuel, poor ones stuck in unrest

Scientists find weak spot across major Covid variants

Scientists find weak spot across major Covid variants

Here's why Earth just had its shortest day on record

Here's why Earth just had its shortest day on record

'I have nothing left': Flooding adds to Afghan crises

'I have nothing left': Flooding adds to Afghan crises

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

 