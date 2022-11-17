Myanmar junta to release 700 prisoners

Myanmar junta to release 700 prisoners, including four foreigners

Former British ambassador Vicky Bowman, Australian economics adviser Sean Turnell and Japanese journalist Toru Kubota will be released to mark National Day

AFP
AFP, Yangon,
  • Nov 17 2022, 08:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 08:54 ist
A group of activists hold placards of Japanese citizen Toru Kubota, who is detained in Myanmar, during a rally in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tokyo. Credit: AFP File photo

Myanmar's junta said Thursday it will release 700 prisoners, including a former British ambassador, a Japanese journalist and an Australian adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted government.

Former British ambassador Vicky Bowman, Australian economics adviser Sean Turnell and Japanese journalist Toru Kubota "will be released to mark National Day," a senior officer told AFP.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Myanmar
World news

What's Brewing

After losing mother, tiger cubs take big survival step

After losing mother, tiger cubs take big survival step

NASA capsule on way to moon after launch by new rocket

NASA capsule on way to moon after launch by new rocket

DH Toon: India to be most populous country in 2023

DH Toon: India to be most populous country in 2023

Bengaluru needs out-of-pothole thinking

Bengaluru needs out-of-pothole thinking

Webb telescope shows hourglass around forming star

Webb telescope shows hourglass around forming star

Marie Antoinette's furniture to be auctioned in Paris

Marie Antoinette's furniture to be auctioned in Paris

 