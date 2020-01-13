Naqvi to lead delegation to condole demise of Qaboos

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will lead a delegation to Oman on Tuesday to convey India's condolences over the demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, one of the longest-serving rulers in the Gulf region and a close friend of New Delhi.

India is observing a day of state mourning on Monday over the death of Qaboos. He died on Friday at the age of 79.

Making the announcement of Naqvi's visit to Oman, the External Affairs Ministry said he will carry a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sultan Sayyed Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al-Said, who was sworn in as successor of Qaboos.

"Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of Minority Affairs is leading the government of India delegation to Muscat on January 14 to pay our sincere and heartfelt condolences on behalf of the government and people of India," the Ministry of External Affairs said.