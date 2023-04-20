NATO chief makes first visit to Kyiv since Russian-Ukraine war began

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Thursday -- his first since the Russian invasion, Ukrainian media and a NATO official said.
The Kyiv Independent newspaper published images of Stoltenberg in central Kyiv, in front of a memorial for fallen soldiers.
The photographs showed Stoltenberg with his head down in front of the memorial.
Also Read: Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa
Many Western officials travelling to Kyiv do not announce their trips in advance for security reasons.
"The NATO Secretary General is in Ukraine. We will release more information as soon as possible," a NATO official said.
Stoltenberg's visit comes 14 months into Russia's invasion and ahead of an expected Ukrainian counter-offensive.
NATO has pledged to stand by Ukraine as it fights Russia.
Earlier this month, Stoltenberg invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to a NATO summit in July.
He also said Russian President Vladimir Putin had "wanted to slam NATO's door shut" but "failed."
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Two white tiger cubs released in Delhi zoo enclosure
World’s language diversity at risk, hints research
Nigerian man builds airplane from trash
US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases
12 cheetahs released into Kuno Park after quarantine
British physicist makes women scientists visible online
Deadliest stampedes of the past decade
Solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia