NATO warns Russia of 'severe consequences' in case of nuclear strike

NATO warns 'severe consequences' if Russia uses nukes

Reuters
Reuters, Brussels,
  • Sep 27 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 22:56 ist
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Credit: AFP Photo

Any use of nuclear weapons by Russia is unacceptable and would have severe consequences, NATO said on Tuesday after an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin issued another stark nuclear warning to Ukraine and the West.

"Any use of nuclear weapons is absolutely unacceptable, it will totally change the nature of the conflict, and Russia must know that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"When we see that kind of nuclear rhetoric again and again from Russia, from President Putin, it is something that we have to take seriously - and therefore we are conveying the clear message that this will have severe consequences for Russia."

Russia
Ukraine
NATO
Nuclear Weapons
World news
Jens Stoltenberg

