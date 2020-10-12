Netanyahu, Abu Dhabi crown prince agree to meet soon

Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi crown prince agree to meet soon

Reuters
Reuters, Jerusalem,
  • Oct 12 2020, 17:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 17:35 ist
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: Reuters Photo

Israel's cabinet approved a normalisation deal with the United Arab Emirates on Monday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and Abu Dhabi's crown prince had agreed in a phone call to meet soon.

The US-brokered "treaty of peace" with the Gulf Arab country broke new diplomatic ground in the region, where concern over Iran is high, even as Palestinians condemned the pact as betrayal of their quest for statehood in Israeli-occupied land.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan tweeted on Monday that he and Netanyahu had discussed strengthening bilateral ties and the prospects for peace in the region.

In an official statement that coincided with an Israeli cabinet vote approving the Sept. 15 agreement with the UAE, Netanyahu said he and the crown prince would meet "soon", and had extended invitations to visit each other's countries.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
UAE

What's Brewing

Biggest North Pole mission returns from 'dying Arctic'

Biggest North Pole mission returns from 'dying Arctic'

Swiping right: Slim picks for Pakistan's online daters

Swiping right: Slim picks for Pakistan's online daters

Why some millennials can’t manage their money

Why some millennials can’t manage their money

‘Saturday Night Live' has a theory about the Pence fly

‘Saturday Night Live' has a theory about the Pence fly

 