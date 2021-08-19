New Zealand allows 12-15-year-olds to get Covid-19 jab

New Zealand now allows 12-15-year-olds to get Covid-19 vaccine

The government announcement on Thursday came as the nation remains in a strict lockdown

AP
AP, Wellington,
  • Aug 19 2021, 08:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 08:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

New Zealand will now allow youths aged 12 to 15 to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Previously, only those aged 16 and over were eligible.

The government announcement on Thursday came as the nation remains in a strict lockdown as it deals with a new outbreak of the fast-spreading delta variant, its first virus outbreak in six months.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there were 11 new infections, bringing the total in the outbreak to 21. She said the outbreak had been linked to a passenger who returned from Sydney earlier this month.

On Tuesday, the government imposed a lockdown of at least three days across the country and of at least seven days in Auckland and Coromandel. New Zealand health workers are using only the Pfizer vaccine in their inoculation campaign.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

New Zealand
children & Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Left with 1 set of clothes, did not take money: Ghani

Left with 1 set of clothes, did not take money: Ghani

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

From scrapping at Bullring to sledgehammering at Lord’s

From scrapping at Bullring to sledgehammering at Lord’s

'Covid jabs for children may be available by September'

'Covid jabs for children may be available by September'

Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce

Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce

DH Toon | US President Joe Biden's Afghanistan crisis

DH Toon | US President Joe Biden's Afghanistan crisis

Butterflies are pretty, and poisonous too, here's why

Butterflies are pretty, and poisonous too, here's why

What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?

What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?

 