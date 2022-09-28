Newly mobilised reservists begin training in Kaliningrad, says Russian defence ministry

Newly mobilised reservists begin training in Russia

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 28 2022, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 11:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that newly mobilised reservists in the Kaliningrad region have started combat training at the base of Russia's Baltic Fleet.

"All mobilised military personnel comply with the standards for shooting from small arms. In addition, citizens called up from the reserve restore their skills in the operation and maintenance of weapons, military and special equipment," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

Also Read | Russia proxies claim victory in 'sham' annexation votes

Courses have been also held to increase firing skills and prepare military personnel for "confident actions on the battlefield".

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first military mobilisation since World War II last week, which could see hundreds of thousands more people sent to fight in Ukraine.

Russia has a significant military presence in Kaliningrad, a Russian Baltic coast enclave located between NATO and European Union members Poland and Lithuania, including nuclear-capable missiles, its Baltic fleet and tens of thousands of soldiers.

