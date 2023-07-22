North Korea fires cruise missiles

North Korea fires cruise missiles

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Jul 22 2023, 07:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 07:41 ist
Kim Jong Un. Credit: Reuters Photo

North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward the sea to the west of the Korean Peninsula, Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday citing South Korean military.

A number of cruise missiles launched around 4 a.m. Saturday local time (1900 Friday GMT) were detected, Yonhap said citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

This would be the latest North Korean missile launch since the reclusive nation fired two ballistic missiles on Wednesday. 

North Korea
Kim Jong Un
South Korea
World news

