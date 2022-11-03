North Korea slams US-South Korea joint drills extension as 'wrong choice'

North Korea slammed on Thursday United States and South Korea's decision to extend ongoing Vigilant Storm joint air drills as the "wrong choice," according to Pyongyang state media.
Extending the drills "is a very dangerous and wrong choice," Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said in a statement carried by the official KCNA.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube