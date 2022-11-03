North Korea slams US-South Korea joint drills extension

North Korea slams US-South Korea joint drills extension as 'wrong choice'

Extending the drills 'is a very dangerous and wrong choice', Pak Jong Chon said

AFP
AFP, Seoul,
  • Nov 03 2022, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2022, 18:20 ist

North Korea slammed on Thursday United States and South Korea's decision to extend ongoing Vigilant Storm joint air drills as the "wrong choice," according to Pyongyang state media.

Extending the drills "is a very dangerous and wrong choice," Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said in a statement carried by the official KCNA.

