Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif in London to meet Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in London to meet his elder brother and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, with "big decisions" reportedly on the cards.

Sources said Shehbaz Sharif, along with his delegation, touched down at the Gatwick Airport early on Wednesday morning, Geo News reported.

According to the sources, Nawaz Sharif wants to consult the party leadership on some important issues he has reservations over and the PML-N is expected to make a "big decision", which is why he rejected the proposal to have an online meeting, Geo News reported.

Speaking to the media in London, Nawaz Sharif said he is looking forward to meeting Shehbaz Sharif and others accompanying him.

Sources said that several federal ministers, including Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif and Khurram Dastagir, are accompanying Shehbaz Sharif on the trip.

Nawaz Sharif said the previous PTI government led by Imran Khan left Pakistan in a deep economic mess.

"The PTI government has created a crisis in every sphere of the country. Imran Khan's government harmed Pakistan in every possible manner, be it social, economic, cultural or political issues. Nothing like this happened ever before in the history of Pakistan," he said.

When asked about Imran Khan making references to Mir Jafar and treachery, the PML-N chief said that Khan has caused an unprecedented havoc in the country and the kind of destruction he has left behind has never been seen before, Geo News reported.

"Thankfully, he is gone and his destructive ways have been stopped," Nawaz Sharif said.

Speaking about the expected meeting, Nawaz Sharif said that they would discuss the current situation in Pakistan as well as the way forward.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Ishaq Dar said the meeting in London is of critical importance as big decisions about the economy have to be made. He also ruled out the idea of early elections and said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already said that polls are not possible before October.

The party sources further said that during the meeting with Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar, the PML-N leaders will discuss a strategy on the prices of petroleum products.