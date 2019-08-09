Pak suspends final rail link to India over Kashmir row

Reuters
Reuters, Islamabad ,
  • Aug 09 2019, 15:31pm ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2019, 15:54pm ist
Pakistani Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad. AFP Photo

Pakistan said on Friday it will halt the last train service running to India after New Delhi revoked special status for its portion of the Kashmir region claimed by both countries.

"We have decided to shut down the Thar Express as well," Pakistan's railway's minister Sheikh Rasheed told reporters, in reference to the weekly service running between the towns of Khokrapar in Pakistan and Monabao in India.

"As long as I am railway minister, no train will operate between Pakistan and India." 

Indo-Pak relations
Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan
Article 370
Comments (+)
 